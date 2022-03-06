Sexual harassment drama: MMC BCL secretary expelled

Abdullah Al Hasan, general secretary of the Mymensingh Medical College (MMC) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), has been expelled from the college for three years.

Nine students have also been expelled from academic activities of the college for various legnths of time, and another six students have been warned.

These decisions were made at a meeting of the Academic Council of the medical college on 5 March, following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment raised by those students against a teacher, allegations that were determined to be false. Political rallies and processions have also been banned on campus.

On 23 February, some students formed a human chain on the college premises, against Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad, head of the surgery department, , alleging that he sexually harassed an M-53 batch student.

But the teachers said Abdullah Al Hasan organised the demonstration and staged the sexual harassment drama, only to create pressure to pass the examinations. The teachers in turn, announced a movement demanding an investigation into the false accusation.

The Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh also issued a statement on the issue, stating that a group of students raised a false allegation as the teacher did not agree to their immoral demands. Teachers of the college also launched a movement over the incident.

Subsequently, the medical college authorities investigated the allegations and found that no incident of sexual harassment had taken place. No one had submitted any complaints.

Indeed, female students of the M-53 batch had even informed the college authorities in black and white that none of their classmates was sexually harassed.

Following the investigation, the decisions to expel the students was made at the academic council meeting.

The BCL general secretary was punished for raising false allegations against the teacher, and other students were expelled for taking part in the human chain alleging sexual harassment.

BCL GS, Abdullah Al Hasan, could not be reached for comment on the matter.

College Principal Prof Dr Chittaranjan Debnath said, "No one filed sexual harassment allegations with me. Those who formed the human chain could not give the name of who was harassed by the teacher, nor was there any truth to Hasan's complaint."

He said political activities on campus have been banned until further notice.