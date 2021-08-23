SEU Online Freshers’ Reception & Orientation Program held

SEU Online Freshers’ Reception &amp; Orientation Program held

Online Freshers' Reception & Orientation Program of the newly admitted students for Summer Semester 2021 of Southeast University (SEU) was held on Monday.

Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the program while Prof. Dr. Shamsul Alam, Hon'ble State Minister of Planning, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh delivered his speech as Chief Guest.

Mr. M. Kamaluddin Chowdhury, Representative Member, Board of Trustees, Southeast University Trust spoke on the occasion as Guest of Honor. He declared that SEU is offering 25% waiver on tuition fee and 60% waiver on admission fee for Fall Semester 2021. Besides, up to 100% scholarship is available under 11 different categories.

Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed the newly admitted students. Mr. Mohammad Imtiaj, Director of BCPR conducted the program while Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT also spoke. Among others, members of BoT, deans, chairmen, faculty members, officials and new students attended the online program.

