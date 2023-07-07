Seminar on 'Culture and Education for Disaster Risk Reduction' held at Brac University

Education

Press Release
07 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:22 pm

Related News

Seminar on 'Culture and Education for Disaster Risk Reduction' held at Brac University

Press Release
07 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar on "Culture and Education for Disaster Risk Reduction" was held at Brac University, Dhaka, on Thursday (6 July).

It was jointly organised by the Postgraduate Programmes in Disaster Management (PPDM), the School of Architecture and Design of Brac University, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, said a press release.

The seminar aimed to discuss the scope of higher education and advanced research for disaster risk reduction in Bangladesh.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman attended as the chief guest and  Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Mami Mizutori and the Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), UN Headquarters, was present as the keynote speaker.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Brac University, Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, Director General (Multilateral Economic Affairs) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, KAM Morshed, Executive Director (Acting) of Brac, Professor Mahboob Rahman, Treasurer, Brac University, David Dowland, Registrar, Brac University, Sue Vize, PhD, Officer-in-Charge of UNESCO, Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, Resident Coordinator of United Nations Bangladesh, and Dr Imon Chowdhooree, Assistant Director, PPDM of Brac University, were the other speakers at the event.

The guests were welcomed by Professor Fuad Hassan Mallick, Dean, School of Architecture and Design, Brac University. Brac University students, Deans, members of faculty, high officials from different diplomatic missions, government agencies, the UN, INGO, NGO and academia were present at the event.

The state minister highlighted the success of Bangladesh in disaster management and humanitarian assistance. The ministry is working in line with the UNDRR's Sendai Framework which focuses on the adoption of measures addressing three dimensions of disaster risks, said State Minister Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman.

"Let us understand risks better, let us ensure risk-informed decisions, let us bring together all disciplines through inclusivity and do not let disasters put Bangladesh back from its country status graduation to a developing country in 2026," said Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and the Head of UNDRR.

In his speech, Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Brac University, shared the importance of academic programs and research activities at Brac University in managing disaster risks in the national and global arenas. "Brac University has developed a specialized academic program to accommodate the current disaster-related issues and their diversity, to match the contemporary concepts of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Mainstreaming Disaster Mitigation," he said.

Dr Imon Chowdhooree, Assistant Director, PPDM of Brac University, expressed his expectation to collaborate with UNDRR to widen the scope of education for disaster risk reduction not only at Brac University but also in other institutes in Bangladesh.

"We have also been able to trace how if action is not taken, millions more could suffer as a result by 2050. Therefore, this seminar has been both informative and a call for action. Our speakers have also navigated us throughout the process of change and resilience in Bangladesh as well as ambitions. The importance of knowledge and experience mobilization is pivotal, no doubt,'' said by Muhammad Ferdaus, Coordinator, Postgraduate Programs in Disaster Management (PPDM), Brac University.

The PPDM at Brac University offers master's degrees in diversified fields of disaster management. It allows contributing to the nationally and internationally significant practice-oriented field of disaster management. It offers master's, diploma, and certificate degrees.

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but high potential

4h | Panorama
Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

1d | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Tousef

Tottering from Twitter to Threads

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

17h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

20h | TBS Stories
Does rheumatic fever turn to heart disease?

Does rheumatic fever turn to heart disease?

3h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?