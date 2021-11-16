Seeds For The Future 2021: Bangladesh Team Heading to Global Round

The graduation ceremony of Seeds For The Future 2021, Bangladesh has been held online in the coordination of Huawei headquarters yesterday.

In the event, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Mustafa Jabbar awarded the top 16 talents, selected under this program from eight renowned universities of Bangladesh, in presence of VC of the University of Dhaka, CEO, and CHRO of Huawei Bangladesh, states a press release.

In that program, the winners have got remarkable appraisals from everyone for their charismatic participation.

This year, the winners from Bangladesh and other countries have received a wide range of training and technological orientation in the online training sessions from Huawei Headquarters. They have got an overview of telecommunication networks, key technologies in ICT, 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing, etc. In addition to that, they have had a special session to boost their leadership capabilities.

Inspired with the theme 'Tech4all', Bangladeshi students have submitted their project presentations which have been shortlisted for a global competition round involving students from 130 countries and regions. Among all those submissions, top three projects will be announced in January, 2022.

At the graduation ceremony, Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, says, "Youth is the force of any development. Driving them with a positive spirit is very important. Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is such a program that equips the youth with ICT skills for their own development. I strongly believe, this program will not only help the students to gain knowledge about new technologies but also will guide them on how to do better in their careers by improving their leadership capabilities."

Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, says, "Our students have innovative ideas, and with proper knowledge & experience, they can transform those ideas into reality. From the university side, we are trying. But the ecosystem is also important. I would like to thank Huawei for always being with us and working for developing future ICT talents. I believe the students have learned new things, throughout this program, which they will utilize for the welfare of the country and the people."

Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, says, "In Bangladesh, here we have a huge number of amazing resources; and that is the large portion is youth talents. Huawei believes youth is the main engine of development as well as digital advancement. Huawei also values them and praises their competency. And we feel our responsibility to guide them so that they can select the right path; realize their value and contribute to the development of society. With that inspiration, Huawei has come up with its several social benefit programs in the country."

Huangbaoxiong, Chief of Human Resource Department, Huawei Bangladesh, shares, "Huawei, acknowledges that every youth is like a seed. They are innovators, creators, and leaders who will carry the world towards sustained prosperity. That is why they must be empowered as learners, developers, contributors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers. Seeds For The Future aims to that."

This year's Seeds For The Future program started in Bangladesh on 13 September through a press conference.

After that announcement, University of Dhaka (DU), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) joined the event when it includes private universities namely Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) and East West University (EWU), and international university like Islamic University of Technology (IUT) for the first time.

Later on, 16 ICT talents, one male and one female student from each university, were chosen from these renowned universities through selection rounds.

Seeds For The Future is Huawei's flagship CSR program dedicated to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) based students worldwide and is meant for inspiring ICT talent. First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this program has been nurturing ICT talents since its initiation.

Previously some winners of this program also got the chance to work with Huawei.