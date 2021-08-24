Schools will be reopened only if coronavirus situation improves: State minister

Education

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 05:11 pm

The scourge of school closure has already dealt a heavy blow to our education system. Photo: TBS
The scourge of school closure has already dealt a heavy blow to our education system. Photo: TBS

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain has said that all preparations have been made for the reopening of schools, but those will be reopened only if the situation improves.

The state minister told this to reporters at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Tuesday, Zakir Hossain said, "The decision of whether the final examination will be in person or evaluation-based, would be taken according to the situation. Even if the schools reopen, not all grades will attend classes on the same day. Already, 85% of teachers have been vaccinated against coronavirus. The rest will be vaccinated soon."

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has instructed regional directors to prepare the secondary and higher secondary education institutions to reopen.

At the same time, instructions have been given to keep the educational institutions clean and tidy by taking maximum precautions to prevent dengue, reports Somoy News.

The directives of the Department of Primary Education include 100% school inspection by assistant upazila/thana education officers within a week, ensuring verification and distribution of worksheets, status of learning deficit and taking feedback, ensuring cleanliness in schools, regular attendance of teachers in schools, verifying home visits, checking if the student profile is 100% completed and determining what to do for the weaker students, among other things.

In addition, as part of the preparations for the reopening of educational institutions, instructions have been given to fix the wash block of primary schools.

On the other hand, the Department of Primary Education has directed to complete the final preparations for the reopening of secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions. Therefore, special instructions have been given to keep the educational institutions clean and tidy and to follow the orders of the government for the prevention of dengue.

