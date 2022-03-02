Schools, universities to compensate students for learning losses: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
02 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

Schools, universities to compensate students for learning losses: Dipu Moni

Though it is not possible to recoup the losses in one academic year, it can be minimised. Better days are ahead: Education Minister

UNB
02 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

   With schools and universities reopening, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said she hoped the academic institutions would compensate the students for learning losses caused by the Covid-induced closure.

"The students have been going through mental trauma for the past two years. Now with the educational institutions across the country reopening, efforts will be made to make up for the learning losses," she said. 

"Though it is not possible to recoup the losses in one academic year, it can be minimised. Better days are ahead," Dipu Moni told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the book distribution activities of classes XI and XII at National Curricula and Textbook Board (NCTB) headquarters Wednesday (2 March) morning.

"In-person classes for primary school students resumed on Wednesday while physical classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed earlier. We hope we can soon return to normal academic activities," she said.

Dipu Moni also urged the authorities concerned to make up for the teaching losses endured by those who passed this year's HSC, through adequate assignments.

Describing the demand of the students of seven DU-affiliated colleges for separate universities as "illogical", she said, "The problem will be resolved soon and the authorities concerned are taking an initiative to reduce the session jam. Exam results will also be published soon."

Earlier in the day, junior students were excited to return to campus as physical classes resumed in primary schools after yet another Covid-induced closure

All primary-level educational institutions reopened on Wednesday after over a month of closure due to a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the Omicron strain.

School staff, particularly teachers, made an extra effort to give the children a warm welcome, also ensuring adherence to all Covid-safety protocols.

In view of the declining Covid cases across Bangladesh, the government on 18 February announced the resumption of in-person classes at primary schools from 2 March.

In-person classes at all secondary, higher secondary and university-level educational institutions resumed on 22 February.

On 21 January, the government announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Bangladesh from 21 January to 6 February amid the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

 The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

After an initial 17-month Covid-induced closure, the students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.

The government initially shut the educational institutions on 17 March, 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and later the closure was extended several times.    

Top News

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / primary school / reopening of educational institutions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

30m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

35m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

55m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy