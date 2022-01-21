All educational institutions to remain closed till 6 Feb as Covid infections rise: Cabinet

All educational institutions will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February due to rising trend of Covid-19, the Cabinet Division said in a gazette notification today.

The government listed a number of restrictions considering the upward trend of the coronavirus infections in the country.

The notice also added that not more than 100 people will be able to gather in any social, political, religious or government events. Also, those attending any such event have to carry Covid-19 vaccine certificates as well as a RT-PCR negative certificate from a test done within 24 hours of the event.

Covid-19 certificate of all employees of government and non-government organisations must be collected by the office authorities.

Also, mask wearing must be ensured in all public places including shopping malls, bus stands, masjid, launch terminals, and rail stations.

All local authorities and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure all these restrictions, reads the notice.

"The Covid-19 infection rate is increasing, it is alarming that many students are being infected," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque at a press briefing today.

"Schools, colleges and universities will be closed for the next two weeks. The next steps will be decided based on the situation after two weeks," he added.

Bangladesh recorded 10,888 new Covid cases on Thursday, the highest daily count since 10 August last year when 11,164 people were diagnosed with the virus in a single day.

Aligned with the infection surge, the current positivity rate rose to 26.37% from 25.11% a day ago.

Zahid Maleque on Thursday said all social events, including weddings, have to stop under the 11-point restrictions announced by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.