All educational institutions to remain closed till 6 Feb as Covid infections rise: Cabinet

Education

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

All educational institutions to remain closed till 6 Feb as Covid infections rise: Cabinet

The next steps will be decided based on the situation after two weeks

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

All educational institutions will remain closed from 21 January to 6 February due to rising trend of Covid-19, the Cabinet Division said in a gazette notification today.

The government listed a number of restrictions considering the upward trend of the coronavirus infections in the country.

The notice also added that not more than 100 people will be able to gather in any social, political, religious or government events. Also, those attending any such event have to carry Covid-19 vaccine certificates as well as a RT-PCR negative certificate from a test done within 24 hours of the event.

Covid-19 certificate of all employees of government and non-government organisations must be collected by the office authorities.

Also, mask wearing must be ensured in all public places including shopping malls, bus stands, masjid, launch terminals, and rail stations. 

All local authorities and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure all these restrictions, reads the notice.

"The Covid-19 infection rate is increasing, it is alarming that many students are being infected," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque at a press briefing today. 

"Schools, colleges and universities will be closed for the next two weeks. The next steps will be decided based on the situation after two weeks," he added.

Bangladesh recorded 10,888 new Covid cases on Thursday, the highest daily count since 10 August last year when 11,164 people were diagnosed with the virus in a single day.

Aligned with the infection surge, the current positivity rate rose to 26.37% from 25.11% a day ago. 

Zahid Maleque on Thursday said all social events, including weddings, have to stop under the 11-point restrictions announced by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

2h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

18h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

20h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

20h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre