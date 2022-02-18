School closure longest in Bangladesh, learning vacuum alarming: Educationists

Education

Mir Mohammad Jasim
18 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:04 pm

Related News

School closure longest in Bangladesh, learning vacuum alarming: Educationists

All primary schools will resume in-person classes from 1 March

Mir Mohammad Jasim
18 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:04 pm
School closure longest in Bangladesh, learning vacuum alarming: Educationists

All primary schools in Bangladesh will resume in-person classes from 1 March, but in the meantime educational institutions in the country have stayed closed – fully and partially – for some 82 weeks since March 2020, the longest in the world, which has created a significant learning vacuum in the country, according to education experts.

An official notice on the decision will be published soon, said Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, public relations officer at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. He said the decision to reopen primary schools was made on Thursday night given the declining trend of Covid-19 infections.

Earlier on Thursday, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced that all educational institutions, except primary schools, will be able to resume in-person classes from 22 February for fully vaccinated students.

However, the closure, alongside the lack of initiative by the authorities in crafting a plan to take care of the learning losses and to handle drop-outs, has created quite an alarming situation, said Professor Emeritus of Brac University, Dr Manzoor Ahmed.

According to an estimate by Unesco, in March 2020, governments around the world began implementing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 by closing schools and moving to distance learning almost overnight.

About 150 countries fully closed their schools, 10 others closed theirs partially, and another 10 countries kept schools open. This began to change in May, with a decline in the number of countries fully closing schools, and an increase in the number of countries with partially or fully open schools.

Six months from the start of school closures in September, a reversal in trends emerged. Around 100 countries opened schools fully, while about 50 countries opened schools partially, and some 25 countries kept their schools fully shut. Bangladesh was one of these 25 countries.

In September 2021, Bangladesh reopened educational institutions partially but they closed fully again in January 2022. Only six countries in the world still have their educational institutions closed and Bangladesh is one of them.

Unesco data till 5 February 2022 reveals the five other countries with the highest school closing rates – Kuwait for 62 weeks, Venezuela 61 weeks, Uganda and the Philippines 60 weeks, Myanmar 59 weeks, and Honduras for 58 weeks.

Neighbouring India kept its educational institutions fully closed for 25 weeks while Pakistan did that for 37 weeks. Among developed countries, the USA, Australia and Sweden never fully closed schools. Even Brazil, which has the highest death rate among South American countries, had only 38 weeks of full school closures.

Justifying the government's stand of keeping schools fully closed for so long, Professor Dr Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said educational institutions remained closed for so long in Bangladesh upon the recommendation of experts, given significant managerial problems in Bangladesh's education sector.

"Following strict health guidelines was essential and mandatory, but Bangladeshi schools were not equipped to do it," he added.

Data looks grim

According to a report published by Unesco and Unicef, education of around 37 million children in Bangladesh and about 800 million children in Asia, including South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Asia, has been disrupted due to school closures since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

In Bangladesh, the Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) showed that two out of three pre-primary to upper secondary students in Bangladesh were not reached through remote education during the pandemic-induced school closures.

Besides the lack of material assets and technology support to access education, other significant obstacles that prevent disadvantaged children, and many girls, from accessing distance learning during these difficult times include a generally poor learning environment, increased pressure to take up domestic household chores, and being forced to work outside the home.

Unless mitigation measures are swiftly implemented, the Asian Development Bank estimates an economic loss of $1.25 trillion for Asia, which is equivalent to 5.4% of the region's 2020 gross domestic product (GDP), according to the report.

Bangladesh / Top News

School closure / Learning Loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

9h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

10h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

12h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

11h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again