School 360 Achieve BASIS National ICT Award 2020

The BASIS National ICT Award Ceremony was held on June 26 at 4 pm at the RTV Auditorium. BASIS Director Syed Almas Kabir presided over the function while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP was present as the chief guest and State Minister for Information Communication and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the special guest. Sazzadur Rahman, the founder of 'School 360' received the BASIS National ICT Award 2020 on behalf of 'School 360', states a press release.

In 2015, 'School 360' started its journey with the help of Sazzadur Rahman. In 2015 the impact of new technology in the education sector in Bangladesh was not seen. But still, everyone had a demand for innovative technology. Similarly, the teachers of educational institutions wanted a touch of technology in their institutions. And finally, 'School 360' did not have to look back.

In 2019, 'School 360' got the opportunity to work for the first time all over the country. Five people were added to this new journey & made SPATE Initiative Limited. They are Sazzadur Rahman (Managing Director), Borhan Gazi (Director), Fardin Muntasir (Chief Operating Officer), Mehedi Hasan (Chief Business Officer).

'School 360' is working successfully with a primary school attendance system, a cluster-based attendance system across the country. At that time the project was successfully run in 6 districts and 1500+ primary schools.

'School 360' won the Daffodil ICT Awards 2019 in the same year. Following this, Daffodil University was nominated as 'School 360' at the BASIS Soft-Expo 2020. As a result, 'School 360' from 'Space Initiative Limited' was represented in the Innovation Zone.

The organization is also a member of BASIS and E-Cab. An entrepreneurial platform called 'School360' was unveiled at 'School360-The House of Entrepreneurs'.

This platform works with rural entrepreneurs. So that entrepreneurs can bring about an IT revolution in their area, and do something for Digital Bangladesh. There are about 150+ connected entrepreneurs across the country who are all working in the IT sector in their specialised areas. And currently 'School 360' is working in 35+ districts.

It is worth mentioning that it is working to provide IT training and software training to rural entrepreneurs, and to advance the path of Digital Bangladesh's dream.

Mostafa Kamal Sohail, Co-founder of Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum, has been added to make the activities of SPATE Initiative Limited more dynamic. He is in charge of band promotion and corporate affairs.

School 360 is run by 400+ educational institutions and after the Corona epidemic, STEM plans to work in the sector. E-commerce has been added to School 360, the first in the education sector. In the field of education, the e-commerce of 'School 360' will play a major role in digitization.

SPATE Initiative Limited also has 'Ukil Doptor' (Advocate Management Software), '1 Fordo' (E-Commerce), 'Achi365' (Mini ERP), Hazirakhata (Primary Attendance System). Entrepreneurs are building international standard IT training hubs in addition to the software in their area. These tech-hubs in every district will build qualified people for Industry 4.0.

Sazzadur Rahman, Managing Director, SPATE Initiative Ltd. said, "We are very happy and proud to be the champions of 'School 360' BASIS National ICT Awards 2020, a great achievement for a startup. We will continue to make maximum efforts to build a digital Bangladesh with the help of the government in the future."

Chief Operating Officer Fardin Muntasir said: "We are delighted to receive this award, and we are pushing for Industry 4.0 with our model of the startup ecosystem."