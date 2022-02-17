Scholarship: S Korea invites applications from Bangladeshi students by 5 Mar

Education

UNB
17 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 06:21 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The government of South Korea has asked Bangladeshi students to submit applications by 5 March for the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), 2022.

South Korea will provide 14 Bangladeshi students with scholarship opportunities for graduate studies in Korea for the 2022 academic year.

At present, around 1,500 Bangladeshi students are studying in South Korea in various universities.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun said young people are the crucial component and asset for the future of the bilateral relationship between Korea and Bangladesh.

He wants to see more Bangladeshi students could find chances to study in Korea in the coming years.

According to the announcement, applications for the 2022 GKS Graduate Studies will be done in two different tracks; five students for the Embassy track and nine students for the university track.

Applications for the Embassy track should be submitted to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka while the University track applications should be submitted directly to the universities.

Scholarship for Master's degree will be given for three years including one year of Korean language programme while the Doctoral degree scholarship is for four years including one year of Korean language programme.

Since 2011, 172 Bangladeshi students have been benefitted from the GKS programme among which 137 were in the graduate programmes while 35 were undergraduate programmes.

In 2021, 17 Bangladeshi students went to Korea through the GKS programme among which 14 were graduate students and three were undergraduates.

Many graduates of the GKS programme are contributing actively in various sectors such as universities, private or public companies in Bangladesh and Korean companies like Samsung, LG or Hyundai, said the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka.

