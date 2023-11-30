Sadeka Halim becomes first female vice chancellor of Jagannath University

Education

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

Sadeka Halim becomes first female vice chancellor of Jagannath University

She was made the sixth vice-chancellor of the university for four years

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 09:26 pm
Professor Dr Sadeka Halim. Photo: Collected
Professor Dr Sadeka Halim. Photo: Collected

Prof Sadeka Halim, currently serving as the chairman of the Sociology Department at Dhaka University, has been appointed as the first female vice-chancellor of Jagannath University.

The announcement came through a notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Thursday, signed by Deputy Secretary Rokhsana Begum, acting on the orders of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Prof Sadeka Halim is set to undertake a four-year term as the sixth vice chancellor of Jagannath University, as specified in the official notification. Her tenure will commence from the date of assuming the post. It further states that in the event of completing the regular service age, she will retire and return to Dhaka University, completing any remaining part of the term thereafter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the newly appointed vice chancellor, Prof Sadeka Halim will receive a salary and allowances equivalent to her current or immediately preceding position before retirement, in addition to other benefits as per established rules. Her role as the chief executive of the university will require her constant presence on the campus.

The notification also emphasises the discretionary power of the president, also the chancellor, to cancel this appointment order if deemed necessary at any point in time.

Prof Sadeka Halim brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as the first female information commissioner of the Information Commission and as the dean of the Sociology Department at Dhaka University.

This significant appointment follows the passing of Jagannath University's former vice chancellor, Prof Md Emdadul Haque, on 11 November, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

 

Top News

Professor Sadeka Halim / Jagannath University / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

5h | Features
Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much aid has entered Gaza?

How much aid has entered Gaza?

1h | TBS World
The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

2h | TBS Economy
Loan disbursements through agent banking rise 60%

Loan disbursements through agent banking rise 60%

5h | TBS Economy
Circus Village

Circus Village

51m | TBS Stories