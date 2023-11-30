Sadeka Halim becomes first female vice chancellor of Jagannath University

Prof Sadeka Halim, currently serving as the chairman of the Sociology Department at Dhaka University, has been appointed as the first female vice-chancellor of Jagannath University.

The announcement came through a notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Thursday, signed by Deputy Secretary Rokhsana Begum, acting on the orders of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Prof Sadeka Halim is set to undertake a four-year term as the sixth vice chancellor of Jagannath University, as specified in the official notification. Her tenure will commence from the date of assuming the post. It further states that in the event of completing the regular service age, she will retire and return to Dhaka University, completing any remaining part of the term thereafter.

As the newly appointed vice chancellor, Prof Sadeka Halim will receive a salary and allowances equivalent to her current or immediately preceding position before retirement, in addition to other benefits as per established rules. Her role as the chief executive of the university will require her constant presence on the campus.

The notification also emphasises the discretionary power of the president, also the chancellor, to cancel this appointment order if deemed necessary at any point in time.

Prof Sadeka Halim brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as the first female information commissioner of the Information Commission and as the dean of the Sociology Department at Dhaka University.

This significant appointment follows the passing of Jagannath University's former vice chancellor, Prof Md Emdadul Haque, on 11 November, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.