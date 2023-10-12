Russian House hosts seminar on higher education opportunities in Russia

The Russian House in Dhaka (RHD) organised an educational seminar on higher education opportunities in Russia for the academic year 2024-2025 with the possibility of receiving scholarships awarded by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The seminar was held at Notre Dame College, Dhaka, on 11 October, reads a press release.

Director of the Russian House in Dhaka Pavel Dvoychenkov provides updated information on the Russian education system and all details, including the application process, for interested candidates on the online platform https://education-in-russia.com.

He said Bangladeshi students can pursue higher education in subjects according to their goals at any university nominated for scholarship in Russia. Besides, he invited all those who are interested in pursuing higher education in Russia and learning Russian at the Russian House in Dhaka to know Russian literature and culture in depth.

Regarding the world-class higher education of Russian alumni and their professional prospects, he said they are holding various high positions in various government services, private companies, and higher education institutions in Bangladesh.

He recalled that 110 scholarships were allocated in the last academic year, 2023-2024. Due to the huge interest of Bengali students in higher education in Russia, the number of scholarships increased to 124 in the academic year 2024-2025. Father Hemant Pius Rosario, principal of Notre Dame College, Dhaka, was also present at the seminar. He thanked the director of the Russian House and said that this is the first time that a representative of the Russian government has offered Russian government scholarships to their college for higher education. According to him, many ex-Notre Damian are in prestigious positions at home and abroad after completing their education in the Soviet Union as well as in present-day Russia. Many are currently working on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, a mega project in Bangladesh under the supervision of the Russian government. Soviet-Russian alumni have significantly contributed to the education and socio-economic development activities of Bangladesh and expressed hope that this will continue.

To highlight the modern educational system of Russia and the friendship and camaraderie of Russian people in the current context, People's Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) Ph.D students, Bangla Press Club President Mr. Barek Kaiser (Ex-Notre Damian), and Dr. Mahmudul Hasan, MD (Oncosurgery), National Medical Research Center of Oncology named after N.N. Blokhin, joined the live video conference. They congratulated the seminar participants and advised them to apply for scholarships provided by the Russian government to get world-class higher education opportunities at Russian universities.

Various questions expected from the students attending the seminar are answered by the Education Section.