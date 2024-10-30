RUET will cancel students' enrollment if absent for first 10 days

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will cancel the enrollment of a student if he/she remains absent for the first 10 academic days or the initial two weeks after the start of the semester.

RUET's Acting Registrar Arif Ahmed Chowdhury made the announcement through a notice, which also stated that classes for the 2023-2024 academic session would begin on 28 October.

All first-year students have been instructed to attend classes regularly from the beginning, following the daily routine, added the notice.