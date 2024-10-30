RUET will cancel students' enrollment if absent for first 10 days

Education

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

RUET will cancel students' enrollment if absent for first 10 days

The classes at RUET for the 2023-2024 academic session began in 28 October

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 04:29 pm
RUET will cancel students&#039; enrollment if absent for first 10 days

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will cancel the enrollment of a student if he/she remains absent for the first 10 academic days or the initial two weeks after the start of the semester.

RUET's Acting Registrar Arif Ahmed Chowdhury made the announcement through a notice, which also stated that classes for the 2023-2024 academic session would begin on 28 October.

All first-year students have been instructed to attend classes regularly from the beginning, following the daily routine, added the notice. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh

RUET / class / academic activities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

13m | Videos
Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

1h | Videos
Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

2h | Videos
Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

2h | Videos