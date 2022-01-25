RU teachers’ association seeks prompt solution to SUST stalemate

Education

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 09:20 pm

Expressing deep concern, the Rajshahi University Teachers' Association (RUTA) has demanded a speedy solution to the stalemate at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST). 

In a written statement, the association expressed solidarity with the students' demands and condemned attacks on their movement. 

They also demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible for the attack on students and asked to ensure proper treatment for those who fell sick during hunger strike.

RUTA also expected the students would not act as a player of vested opportunist groups and continue any activity that hurt teachers' respect. 

However, they condemned the students' move to cut off power and gas supply to SUST vice-chancellor's residence.

Urging all to take immediate steps, the teachers' association said a solution should be found out through discussion instead of trading blame games. 

"We expect the government will cooperate to reach a universally accepted solution through discussions with all stakeholders," the statement added.

