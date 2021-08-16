RU teacher takes ‘symbolic class’ protesting closure of universities

Education

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 06:28 pm

RU teacher takes ‘symbolic class’ protesting closure of universities

Abdullah Al Mamun, Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department at Rajshahi University took the class

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 06:28 pm
RU teacher takes ‘symbolic class’ protesting closure of universities

A Rajshahi University teacher has taken a 'symbolic class' under a tree protesting government's decision to remain all the educational institutions closed after conclusion of the lockdown amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department at Rajshahi University took the class at 'Lipu Chattar' in front of Rabindranath Tagore academic building of the university campus at 11:30 am on Monday.

He will take an onsite class on 'media and power relation', he said, earlier in a Facebook post on Friday, where around 10 to 15 students participated. He also vowed to continue the classes for next two days.

Meanwhile, Professor Bakhtiyar Ahmed of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of the Folklore Department Amirul Islam Konak also expressed their solidarity to this exceptional example of protest.

Government's decision to remain educational institutions shut is illogical as the education system cannot run this way, they said.

Government should also consider the students' interests while everything is open in the country only except the educational institutions, they insisted.

Previously on 29 July, the government extended the closure of educational institutions to 31 August due to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country. 

The decision was made to protect the health of students, teachers, workers and guardians based on the recommendations from the national advisory committee on Covid-19. 

The educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.

Bangladesh / Top News

symbolic class / protesting closure of universities / RU teacher takes symbolic class / Rajshahi University teacher / class under a tree

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

7m | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

12m | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie