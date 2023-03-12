RU students lock admin building following clash with locals, police; journalists attacked

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) have locked up the university's administrative building demanding justice over the clash that broke out on Saturday (11 March) night, which left over 200 injured and 85 hospitalised.

The agitated students, calling for justice, were seen chanting slogans in front of the building at around 10am on Sunday morning (12 March).

They alleged that they were attacked and injured because of the failure of the university authorities.

Many of them were seen blocking a road near the university by lighting dead trees on fire while police remained on guard on the opposite side.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists, including a reporter and a cameraperson of Channel 24, were injured in an attack carried out by the protesting students while they were covering the incident this morning.

The demands made by the students are – justice for the attack on RU students by locals and police, stopping the entry of outsiders into the university and ensuring the safety of the students, ensuring on-campus accommodation for all students, ensuring proper treatment of the injured students, taking necessary measures within 24 hours of the incident, and ensuring student representation in forming university policies.

One of the protesters, Amanullah Khan, a student of the institute's population science and human resource development department of the university, said, "Police were largely inactive during the incident, rather they fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets targetting us.

"Taking advantage of their inaction, local thugs attacked us. Our demonstration will continue until the demands are met."

At that time, he demanded the resignation of the university's proctorial body and student advisor.

Over 200 people were injured in the clash that broke out between RU students and locals yesterday.

During this, the students allegedly set fire to several shops in the area, and the police box adjacent to the university's Binodpur gate.

After being informed police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Later the students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus.