RU quota protesters defy order to vacate halls

Instead of vacating the residential halls by noon as instructed, a group of students from the Rajshahi University (RU) quota reform movement held a demonstration in front of the university's administrative building today (17 July), demanding the withdrawal of the university closure announcement.

The students took position in front of the administrative building around 11:45am and were protesting there till the report was filed at 12:30pm.

During the protest, the students were seen chanting slogans denouncing the university authorities' decision to close the university indefinitely.

Calling the decision unreasonable, the agitating students said they did not accept the closure and would remain in the halls.

On the other hand, many students were seen leaving the halls with their bags packed following the instructions of the administration.

The students who left the hall said they had decided to leave after the announcement that there would be no electricity and water in the residential halls.

Meanwhile, some students expressed concerns about their safety on campus.

At 11:30am, Ashit Burman, a student of the Bangla department, was seen leaving the Shaheed Habibur Rahman hall.

He cited security concerns as his reason for leaving and said most of the students had already left the hall, with less than one-third remaining.

At the university's Kajala gate, a female student who did not wish to be named told The Business Standard she left the hall after learning that there would soon be no electricity and water in the halls.