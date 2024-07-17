RU closed until further notice, students asked to leave halls by noon

The authorities of Rajshahi University (RU) have announced the closure of the institution for an indefinite period after midnight, following the University Grants Commission's (UGC) declaration that all public and private universities across the country will remain shut.

The UGC made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday (16 July) amid violent clashes between quota protesters and police, BCL and Jubo League.

Besides, students residing in the 17 residential halls of RU have been asked to vacate by 12pm today (17 July).

The university authorities took the decisions at an emergency syndicate meeting held at around 11:30pm, lasting approximately one and a half hours.

Later, the announcement was made around 1am after midnight through a press release signed by Professor Pranab Kumar Pandey, administrator of the RU public relations office.

The notice stated that, following government directives, all educational activities at the university are suspended until further notice to ensure the safety of the students. At the same time, students have been instructed to vacate the dormitories.

Meanwhile, the Rajshahi Metropolitan Mess Owners' Association instructed students staying in all hostels, dormitories, and flats in the city to vacate their premises by 12pm today.

This directive was issued in a circular signed by the association's President, Enayetur Rahman, General Secretary ASM Omar Sharif, and Joint General Secretary Qaiser Ahmed.

The closure comes amid recent clashes at various public universities over demands for reforms in the quota system for government jobs.

The clashes on Tuesday (16 July) resulted in six fatalities in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Rangpur.