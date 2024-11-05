RU admission test on April next year

BSS
05 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 06:45 pm

RU admission test on April next year

For the first time this year, the first-year undergraduate admission tests of RU will be held in five divisional cities

BSS
05 November, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 06:45 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The admission tests for the first-year honours classes at Rajshahi University (RU) in the 2024-2025 academic session will be held on 12, 19, and 26 April next year.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the admission sub-committee held at the conference hall of the administrative building of the university today (5 November) with Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Saleh Hassan Naquib in the chair.

For the first time this year, the first-year undergraduate admission tests of RU will be held in five divisional cities.

"We have taken the decision with the main thrust of averting the sufferings and anxieties of the students, guardians and others concerned," the VC said.

The first-year honours admission tests will be held at Dhaka University, Khulna University, Chattogram University, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur and the hosts Rajshahi University, he said, adding: "The admission-seeker can avail the scope of appearing in their test in the nearest centre this time."

