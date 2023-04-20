Rony Talukder enrolls in Sonargaon University's BBA program

Rony Talukder enrolls in Sonargaon University&#039;s BBA program

Bangladesh national team cricketer Rony Talukder has been admitted to the Bachelor of Business Studies (BBA) program at Sonargaon University on Wednesday (19 April). 

Talukder, who has been playing as an attacking batsman since joining the national team in 2015, has recently been called up for the Bangladesh national team's ODIs and T20Is for the series against England and Ireland this season. 

In the first T20 against Ireland, Talukder brought up his maiden half-century in international cricket off just 24 balls, the third-fastest half-century by a Bangladeshi batsman in T20Is.
However, Talukder's cricket career was put on hold due to his education. As a result, he decided to enrol in the BBA program at Sonargaon University's Green Road campus.

"I am happy to start studying after so long. I thank the university authorities for providing an opportunity for the players of this country to study at Sonargaon University. I want to complete my graduation from here and complete my studies." 

"I will concentrate on my university studies after finishing the national team's ODI match against Ireland to be held in England next May," he added. 

During Talukder's admission, Sonargaon University's Head of PR Nahid Hasan and Senior Admission Executive Md Russell were present, and they welcomed and thanked Talukder for choosing their university among 111 private universities in the country. 

Hasan stated that the common students would be more motivated as a player like Talukder is admitted to the university.
 

