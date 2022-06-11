Rohingya issue should be seen as a global, collective matter: Shahriar Alam

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 08:28 pm

Rohingya issue should be seen as a global, collective matter: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs said this in a video message sent to a book unveiling ceremony of the Independent University, Bangladesh

Rohingya crisis needs to be seen as a global and collective problem rather than a local one, says Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs.

"Bangladesh alone cannot look after one-million-plus Myanmar nationals. That is why foreign support is crucial and necessary," he said in a video message sent to a book unveiling ceremony.  

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), unveiled the book titled 'Global-Local Tradeoffs, Order-Disorder Consequences: 'State' No More An Island?' at the Multi-purpose Hall on the university campus on Thursday, said a press release. 

The book was edited by Imtiaz A Hussain, professor at the Global Studies and Governance department and director of the Centre for Pedagogy at the IUB.

Palgrave Macmillan published the book recently.

The book deals with several contemporary global-local issues, including the refugee crisis, climate change, migration and trade in 12 research papers authored by renowned local and foreign experts in the fields of international relations, political science, law, and so on.

Prof Imtiaz Ahmed from the Department of International Relations of Dhaka University spoke as a special guest. 

He said, "We are heading towards a multipolar world although, historically, the world has always been unipolar. Once there was British dominance, something which we call pax Britannica. Then came the American dominance, something which we may call pax Americana. But it appears that this trend is going to end soon."

Abul Hasan Chowdhury, former state minister for foreign affairs, also spoke as a special guest.

Besides, Prof Amena Mohsin from the international relations department of Dhaka University, Prof Shahab Enam Khan from the international relations department of Jahangirnagar University, and Subaita Fairooz, a graduate student at IUB's GSG department, spoke at the programme. 

Abdul Hai Sarkar, the chair of the IUB Board of Trustees; Tanweer Hasan, vice-chancellor; Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, pro-vice-chancellor, and Prof Taiabur Rahman, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, also delivered speeches.

The programme was moderated by Dr Marufa Akhter, head of the GSG department.

