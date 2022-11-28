Results of SSC, equivalent exams to be published today 

Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today (28 November).

Candidates will be able to see their results from 12pm on the education board website and through SMS.

To get the result, one will have to type SSC/DAKHIL (space) the first three letters of respective boards (space) roll number (space) 2020 and send it to 16222.

The result will be informed via a return SMS.

Besides, students will be able to see their results at – http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd – and download individual result sheets by entering their respective roll and registration numbers.

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations under eleven boards, including madrasa (Dakhil) and Technical Education Boards, began across the country on 15 September.

A total of 2,021,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions took part in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,790 centres.

A total of 1,599,711 students participated in the SSC examination under nine general education boards.

Some 268,495 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board while 1,53,662 students participated in SSC and Dakhil vocational exams under Technical Education Board.