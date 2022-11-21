Results of SSC, equivalent exams to be published on 28 November 

Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published between on 28 November this year.

"We have received approval from the PMO to publish the results for SSC and equivalent exams on 28 November," Chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar told The Business Standard on Monday (21 November).

This year's SSC and equivalent examinations under eleven boards, including madrasa (Dakhil) and Technical Education Boards, began across the country on 15 September.

A total of 2,021,868 students from 29,591 educational institutions took part in the exams of SSC, Dakhil and SSC (vocational) at 3,790 centres.

A total of 1,599,711 students participated in the SSC examination under nine general education boards.

Some 268,495 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board while 1,53,662 students participated in SSC and Dakhil vocational exams under Technical Education Board.