School reopening: Joy for children, anxiety for many parents

As schools reopened their doors for the first time in 542 days, a mass of happy, smiling faces of children could be seen at educational instituitions across the city. Their joy and enthusiasm were in contrast to many guardians who fear a hurried opening may put their children at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Though many students and teachers said they were happy with the government decision, many guardians have expressed anxiety.

Mahmudur Rahman, a private service holder, said, "My son is studying in class-XI in Residential Model College. It is difficult to maintain social distancing and health rules in schools and colleges. I'm a little worried. I think the government is in a bit of a hurry and should have waited 15 to 20 more days."

Advocate Amin, father of a third-grader at Residential Model School, however, said the closure of schools and colleges has changed the lifestyle of the children. "Their mental development has come to a halt. Their interest in learning has waned. They lack academic knowledge which will affect the next generation," he said.

"Covid-19 infections will be difficult if we are aware. So I think schools and colleges should be kept open. And it should have been opened earlier," he added.

Another guardian, Maryam Akter, said the final examination will take place in December. The mental state of the boys and girls is such that it would not be possible to complete the syllabus during the period, she said.

Al Mansoor, guardian of an SSC candidate, said he is relieved now that the schools have reopened.

"Educational activities and exam preparations through online during the long closure were not as disciplined as in-person classes. Children started to lose interest in studies. Therefore, I think it was much needed to get an idea of how they did during this period," he added.

Students, on the other hand, are eager to return to classrooms.

"Our exams are ahead," said Tanvir Hasan, a twelfth-grader at Residential Model College.

"Reopening of college was very necessary for us at this time. We have studied at home but it is not as effective as college. We memorised many things without understanding those. I came to college and saw that each shift was divided into many parts so many students could not be in the class at once. There is a 15-minute break between different groups. I don't think there is anything to fear."

Tejgaon Government Girls High School SSC candidate Saira told TBS, "Words can't express how I feel after meeting my friends today after so many days of being stuck at home."

"It is as if I have got my life back," she added.

Meanwhile, Sabnam Banu, headmaster of Government Ideal Primary School, said, "We are very happy for the reopening of schools. The students are very happy. We are keeping two classes open every day. But other classes of students are also coming as they do not feel good in the house. However, we are being forced to give them back."

Regarding online classes, she said, "We took online classes but not everyone did it properly. Many do not have the devices needed. Now I hope it will be possible to teach them properly in classes.

"However we are very glad that we are back to our working life again. All hygiene rules are being followed in the schools. Amid all preparations, still now some parents are anxious about Covid-19 infections," she added.

Rokeya Sultana, headmistress of Tejgaon Government Girls High School, told TBS, "We are taking classes in four shifts daily to avoid crowds and following complete hygiene rules as instructed by the government."

Sunjeri, one of the students who attended school today, said that the school didn't feel like before, given only two hours of class and distant seating as per health guidelines.

"But still I am happy to be back at school."

Teachers and students met in the classrooms today as educational institutions from primary to higher secondary levels reopened across the country after 542 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures across the country.

Amid a push to vaccinate children, the government is yet to take a decision in this regard as health regulatory bodies have asked countries to exercise caution before rushing to vaccinate those under-12 years of age.