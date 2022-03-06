Registration for Hult Prize at SUST commences

Registration for the Hult Prize On-Campus round at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has commenced Saturday (5 March).

Interested students can get registered with their ideas till Wednesday (9 March).

The theme of this year's competition is "Getting the World Back to Work" by challenging our global community to create two thousand jobs by 2024 by thinking globally and acting locally to create large-scale employment, reads a press release.

Contestants will present their ideas through presentations.

This time, the competition will be held in three events.

In the first event, the registered team members will submit their ideas online.

Each team will have three to four people.

Later, online semifinals will be held on 12 March with 15 teams selected from among them.

Participants will have the opportunity to present their ideas through a presentation.

The final round will be held on 15 March, the release added.

Five teams selected from the semi-final round will take part in it.

A team from the final will be declared the on-campus champion.

The Hult Prize is an annual, year-long competition that crowdsources ideas from undergraduate students after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics related to SDGs.

Interested participants may contact Hult Prize at SUST on their Facebook page for details.