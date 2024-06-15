Rashedur Rahman new chairman of DU's OSL Department

15 June, 2024, 01:10 pm
Rashedur Rahman new chairman of DU's OSL Department

15 June, 2024, 01:10 pm
Rashedur Rahman, the new chairman of DU&#039;s OSL Department. Photo: Courtesy
Rashedur Rahman, the new chairman of DU's OSL Department. Photo: Courtesy

Md Rashedur Rahman has been appointed as the new chairman of the Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership (OSL) at Dhaka University.

He received his new position on 15 June 2024, having initially worked as an assistant professor of the department

Rashedur completed his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in management from Dhaka University before joining its International Business Department as a lecturer in 2010. He later joined the OSL department in 2016

He also received an MBA (Finance and Operations Management) PGD (Global Leadership) from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), New York, United States.

Additionally, he serves as the Executive Director at the Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center at Dhaka University.

The OSL was established in 2016, as the Department as under the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

