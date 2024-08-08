Rajshahi University VC Golam Sattar resigns

Rajshahi University (RU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar has resigned from his post.

"Around 3:15pm today (8 August), I have sent my resignation letter to the president's secretary," the VC told The Business Standard.

Additionally, the university's Proctor Dr Ashabul Haque and Student Advisor Dr Zahangir Alam Saud have also resigned.

Earlier, the VCs of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU), and Rajshahi University (RU) have also resigned in response to student demands following the protests.

Besides, all hall provosts, assistant provosts, and members of the proctorial body at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have resigned.