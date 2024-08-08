Rajshahi University VC Golam Sattar resigns

Education

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 06:13 pm

Related News

Rajshahi University VC Golam Sattar resigns

The proctor and student advisor also resign

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 06:13 pm
Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar. Photo: Courtesy
Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar. Photo: Courtesy

Rajshahi University (RU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar has resigned from his post.

"Around 3:15pm today (8 August), I have sent my resignation letter to the president's secretary," the VC told The Business Standard.

Additionally, the university's Proctor Dr Ashabul Haque and Student Advisor Dr Zahangir Alam Saud have also resigned.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the VCs of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU), and Rajshahi University (RU) have also resigned in response to student demands following the protests.

JU VC Nurul Alam resigns citing personal, family reasons

Besides, all hall provosts, assistant provosts, and members of the proctorial body at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have resigned.

Rajshahi University (RU) / vice chancellor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

5h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

14h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

3h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

3h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

4h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

6h | Videos