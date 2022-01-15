Rajshahi University Science Club's two-day science fiesta begins

A two-day science fiesta organised by Rajshahi University Science Club in collaboration with the National Museum of Science and Technology started on Saturday.

Dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary, the fiesta has been titled "Bangabandhu RUSC National Science Fiesta-2021"

The fiesta was inaugurated by Professor Md Babul Islam, Director of ICT Centre of Rajshahi University, and M Abu Reza, professor of the Department of Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology.

On the first day of the fiesta, different segments were organised offline and online. Project show, poster presentation, scientific painting competition and Rubik's Cube competition were held offline while science olympiad (junior, senior and varsity categories), three-minute presentation and programming contest were held online. The programming contest was organised in collaboration with the computer science and engineering department of the university.

More than 1,000 students from different schools, colleges and universities participated in these segments.

Other segments including "Bangabandhu Science and Space Thought" will be held on the second day of the fiesta.

The closing ceremony will be held at 4pm on Sunday.

