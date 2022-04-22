Question papers leakage in teacher recruitment tests is a rumour: Zakir

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain today said the information spread in social media about leakage of question papers of the recruitment test for the post of assistant teachers at primary schools is a rumour.

The first phase of recruitment tests for post assistant teachers in government primary schools held at 11 am today, a handout said.

After visiting a centre of the recruitment test at Eden College in the capital, the state minister told reporters that the information of question papers leakage was merely a rumour as the authorities concerned monitored the centres round the clock.

"If anyone has the information of question papers leakage and inform the ministry, we will take action," he said.



Primary and Mass Education Secretary Aminul Islam Khan was present on the occasion.

For recruiting 45,000 assistant teachers in government primary schools, in first phage, examinations were held in 22 districts today, while the tests will be held in 30 districts in second phase on May 20 and third phase in 31 districts.