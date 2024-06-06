QS Rankings: NSU ranks as top private university in Bangladesh

North South University (NSU) is placed within the 901-950 band in the QS World University Rankings 2025, revealed on Tuesday (4 June).

This is the top position among all private universities in Bangladesh, claims a press statement.

This year, QS has published its 21st edition of the World University Rankings, featuring 1503 institutions across 104 global locations.

The methodology used includes five broad performance lenses, namely research and discovery, employability and outcomes, learning experience, global engagement, and sustainability.

However, the 2025 edition reflects changes in methodology that prioritize student-relevant issues like sustainability and employability.

Professor Atiqul Islam, the Vice-Chancellor of NSU, said, "This achievement shows how everyone at NSU has been working hard. My gratitude to the faculty and staff for always aiming for the best. Because of their dedication, we've reached and retained this milestone."

Professor Islam added, "The number of Bangladeshi universities in the ranking platform is increasing over the years. The other universities have done well also; congratulations to all of them."