Public universities to hold admission tests on short syllabus, hopes Dipu Moni

Public universities will hold admission tests for 2022-2023 session on short syllabus, hopes Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

"We discussed the matter with the vice-chancellors recently. We requested that they take this year's admission tests based on revised syllabus of HSC examination," she told reporters after announcing HSC results at International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

"We are hoping that all universities will implement this," she said.

"Each university used to take admission test separately earlier. Many of them now held the examination under a uniform procedure," she added.

Results of 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were published today. The average pass percentage is 85.95%.

A total of 10,11,987 examinees, out of 11,77,387, passed the 2022 exams under 11 education boards of the country. The number was 13,06,718 in 2021.