Provide extra time in HSC exams amid inclement weather: Education board

Education

BSS
30 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:44 pm

HSC examinees faced difficulties reaching their examination centres today due to rain and water-logging. This photo was taken from in front of Siddheshwari Girls&#039; College centre in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
HSC examinees faced difficulties reaching their examination centres today due to rain and water-logging. This photo was taken from in front of Siddheshwari Girls' College centre in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has directed the authorities concerned to extend the duration of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations due to the inclement weather.

HSC examinees in different places across the country, including Dhaka and Chattogram, today faced difficulties reaching their examination centres today due to rain and water-logging.

Dhaka Education Board Chairman and Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President Tapan Kumar Sarkar said according to weather forecasts, it may rain in the next 5-7 days.

He mentioned that many examinees faced difficulties today because of rain and traffic congestion.

"Therefore, instructions have been issued to extend the duration of examinations, taking into account the hardships faced by examinees due to the inclement weather," he added.

Dhaka Education Board also issued an urgent notification giving the instruction of extending time in the examinations.

It said if required main entrance of the examination centres will have to be opened before specified time to allow the examinees to enter the centres during the rainy days.

If there is a delay of half an hour or one hour after the beginning of the examination at any center, this time should be adjusted accordingly to ensure that the examination concludes as scheduled, the notification added.
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams started across the country, except Sylhet division, today.

HSC exam / rain / Bangladesh

