Protests flare up at universities against reinstating freedom fighters' quota in govt jobs

Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. The protest rally was held on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday, 9 June). Photo: UNB

Students from different universities in the country are protesting against the High Court's decision to reinstate the 30% quota for freedom fighters in government jobs.

After the final hearing of a writ petition on 5 June, the HC issued a ruling, seeking to know why the circular issued on 4 October 2018 that cancelled the quota of freedom fighters in government jobs should not be declared invalid.

Sunday (9 June) morning, students took out a procession from the library gate of Dhaka University, which ended at the foot of the Raju sculpture. They chanted slogans against the HC ruling.

Asif, an agitating DU student, said, "We have given an ultimatum to the government to stop the HC ruling by 30 June. We'll take more steps and step up our movement."

In the HC ruling, the Cabinet Secretary, Secretary of the Ministry of Freedom Fighters, Secretary of Ministry of Public Administration, and Chairman of the Public Service Commission were asked to respond to this rule within seven days.

On 4 October 2018, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular cancelling the 10% women quota, 30% freedom fighter quota and 10% district quota in the 9th to 13th grade government jobs.

Arif Sohel, coordinator of the protest at Jahangirnagar University, said, "We think this is a discriminatory rule which needs to stop. Some of the people are getting an irrational advantage with this quota system, we are against this."

The movement organiser of Jahangirnagar University Jahidul Islam Bappy said, 'We have been for the last two days. The campus has already been closed and we will strengthen our protest after Eid."

Tamanna Akhtar, a DU student, called for a fair process where all job seekers have equal opportunities.

She said, "Even though I am a woman, I don't want a women's quota. Because the quota system does not support merit."

Besides, students are also protesting at Barisal University, Chattogram University.