Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed joins ULAB

Education

Press Release
04 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed joins ULAB

Press Release
04 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 01:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed has joined the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh as a Professor of Finance in the School of Business on 1 March2023. Prior to joining ULAB, he was the Dean of Academic Affairs, Monash College Programs at Universal College Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Professor Ahmed has 25 years of experience in teaching, research, and academic administration in Bangladesh, Japan, and the USA.

He served at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) from 2006 to 2021, for about 15 years. There he served in multiple significant positions such as Coordinator of Accounting and Finance (2009-2014), Dean at the School of Business (2013-2018), Director, BBA Program (2012-2021) and Dean (Acting) at School of Business (2020-2021).

He completed postdoctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley and McNeese State University, USA. He has a Ph.D. and Masters in Finance from Nagasaki University, M. Com & B. Com in Finance and Banking from the University of Dhaka. He was the recipient of the Fulbright Scholar Award twice.

Prof. Ahmed has authored over 100 articles, reports, books, book chapters, and conference papers. These works have appeared in various reputed journals as well as recognized with Best Paper Awards. His research interests include climate finance, environmental finance, green banking, corporate social performance, capital market, and relationship banking.

ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

15m | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

2h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

2h | TBS Stories
Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: A contemporary reflection of Bangladesh

2h | TBS Stories
Economists fear no way out

Economists fear no way out

2h | TBS World
World through the eyes of a special child

World through the eyes of a special child

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale