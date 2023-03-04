Professor Sarwar Uddin Ahmed joins ULAB

Dr. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed has joined the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh as a Professor of Finance in the School of Business on 1 March2023. Prior to joining ULAB, he was the Dean of Academic Affairs, Monash College Programs at Universal College Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Professor Ahmed has 25 years of experience in teaching, research, and academic administration in Bangladesh, Japan, and the USA.

He served at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) from 2006 to 2021, for about 15 years. There he served in multiple significant positions such as Coordinator of Accounting and Finance (2009-2014), Dean at the School of Business (2013-2018), Director, BBA Program (2012-2021) and Dean (Acting) at School of Business (2020-2021).

He completed postdoctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley and McNeese State University, USA. He has a Ph.D. and Masters in Finance from Nagasaki University, M. Com & B. Com in Finance and Banking from the University of Dhaka. He was the recipient of the Fulbright Scholar Award twice.

Prof. Ahmed has authored over 100 articles, reports, books, book chapters, and conference papers. These works have appeared in various reputed journals as well as recognized with Best Paper Awards. His research interests include climate finance, environmental finance, green banking, corporate social performance, capital market, and relationship banking.