Professor Mansoob talks at ULAB on globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses

Netharland's Erasmus University Professor Syed Mansoob Murshed on Monday (28 March) spoke at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses and precarious employment.

"Globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses and precarious employment. The rules of globalisation and capitalism only serve elites who are owners of internationally mobile skills and wealth." Professor Syed Mansoob delivered the talk entitled '"Illiberal Democracy and Inequality in the Context of Globalization", said a press release.

Syed Mansoob Murshed is a professor of Economics of Peace and Conflict at the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), Erasmus University in the Netherlands, examined the development of two distinct but interconnected phenomena encompassing both the developed and developing world.

The first is to do with the rise in inequality worldwide in both personal incomes and wealth, as well as the functional distribution of income between capital and labour, and the second development is the rise of illiberal politics globally.

Syed Mansoob, also a professor of Economics at Coventry University in the UK, said a liberal society is one where there is respect for minority rights, constraints on the executive, with an independent judiciary, and there is respect for the rule of law. In a democracy there is an electoral process in place. A purely electoral process may elect populist dictators or parties with scant respect for liberalism.

ULAB Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman, along with Pro-Vice Chancellor Samsad Mortuza, heads of departments, faculties and students attended the talk