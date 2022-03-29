Professor Mansoob talks at ULAB on globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses

Education

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

Professor Mansoob talks at ULAB on globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses

Syed Mansoob Murshed is a professor of Economics of Peace and Conflict at the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), Erasmus University in the Netherlands

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:11 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Netharland's Erasmus University Professor Syed Mansoob Murshed on Monday (28 March) spoke at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses and precarious employment.

"Globalisation and technical progress leading to job losses and precarious employment. The rules of globalisation and capitalism only serve elites who are owners of internationally mobile skills and wealth." Professor Syed Mansoob delivered the talk entitled '"Illiberal Democracy and Inequality in the Context of Globalization", said a press release. 

Syed Mansoob Murshed is a professor of Economics of Peace and Conflict at the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), Erasmus University in the Netherlands, examined the development of two distinct but interconnected phenomena encompassing both the developed and developing world.

The first is to do with the rise in inequality worldwide in both personal incomes and wealth, as well as the functional distribution of income between capital and labour, and the second development is the rise of illiberal politics globally.

Syed Mansoob, also a professor of Economics at Coventry University in the UK, said a liberal society is one where there is respect for minority rights, constraints on the executive, with an independent judiciary, and there is respect for the rule of law. In a democracy there is an electoral process in place. A purely electoral process may elect populist dictators or parties with scant respect for liberalism.

ULAB Vice Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman, along with Pro-Vice Chancellor Samsad Mortuza, heads of departments, faculties and students attended the talk

ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

3h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

3h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy