Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman honoured with French Knighthood of the Order of Merit

Education

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman honoured with French Knighthood of the Order of Merit

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The esteemed Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman, a former teacher of the Department of Soil, Water and Environment at Dhaka University, has been awarded the "Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite".

This distinguished honour, one of the key accolades bestowed by the French government, was presented to Professor Rahman in recognition of his groundbreaking research.

Professor Rahman's work in partnership with the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), a leading French state research organisation, has significantly contributed to boosting crop production through biological means. He also worked on climate change and food security.

On Thursday (22 June), the French Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy, bestowed the honour upon AHM Mustafizur Rahman on behalf of the President of France in a ceremony held at her residence in Gulshan. The event was attended by embassy officials, former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof SMA Faiz, Vice-Chancellor Eastern University Prof Dr Shaheed Aktar, as well as past and present Dhaka University faculty. Professor Rahman's family and several diplomatic, social, and cultural activists were also in attendance.

Ambassador Marie Masdupuy shared her thoughts on the occasion, stating, "The bond between Bangladesh and France is indeed strong and vibrant, particularly seen in the striking parallels in our respective arts and cultures. Today is a significant day. I am filled with pride as we honour Mustafizur Rahman. This honour, I believe, will further foster the relationships between our two nations in various sectors, notably education and scientific research."

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman, overwhelmed by the honour, said, "Receiving this award is a great honour for me. The support of the French Embassy has been instrumental in fostering the collaboration between CNRS and Dhaka University, which has endured for 40 years."

He added, "Our work aims to enhance crop production via biological means. To augment crop production, we have isolated certain nitrogen-fixing bacteria from the soil."

Professor SMA Faiz, Professor Shaheed Aktar, Professor Dr Zullur Rahman, Mister Rakib Uddin Ahmed, and former President Dua congratulated Professor Mustafizur Rahman on receiving the prestigious award.

Following the ceremony, the French Ambassador hosted a dinner in honour of the guests. Among those in attendance were Ilias Kanchan, Shaheen Samad, Sujit Mostafa, Munmun Ahmed, and others.

Bangladesh

knighthood / Professor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

3h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

5h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

5h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

19h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

22h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

23h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

21h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed