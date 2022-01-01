Prof Syed Akhter Hossain joins as dean of CUB’s School of Science and Engineering

Professor Syed Akhter Hossain joined Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) as the dean of its School of Science and Engineering on 1 January.

The professor also became head of Computer Science department at the university, said a press release.

Prior to joining CUB, Syed Akhter Hossain served as professor and head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at ULAB from 1st January 2021, and Daffodil International University from 2010 to December, 2020. Apart from this, he contributed significantly at East-West University as chairman of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department for more than five years.

He works closely with the ICT Division of the Ministry of Post, Telecommunication and IT of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The professor received several national and international awards for his outstanding contributions to ICT education and innovative projects for the visually impaired. He also received other international awards for his scholarly works, especially for the contribution of a machine translator for Bangla Braille, used by the visually impaired society.

In addition, Syed Akhter Hossain was named a top researcher in the world by the Ad Scientific Index in 2021. He received the best researcher award in the years 2019 and 2020 from Daffodil International University.

Professor Syed Akhter Hossain obtained his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Applied Physics in 1989 and 1991 from Rajshahi University gradually. He earned his Ph.D. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Dhaka in 2008 and completed his post-doctoral research in automation and artificial intelligence from Lumière University Lyon 2, France.