Prof Nurul Alam new vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University

Professor Md Nurul Alam has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University.

President Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university, appointed him to the post.

The Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

Professor Md Nurul Alam replaced former Vice Chancellor Farzana Islam.

A teacher of Physics Department, Prof Nurul Alam was the pro vice chancellor of the university.

According to the notification, he will enjoy all benefits related to the post. As the chief executive officer of the university, the vice chancellor is required to stay on the university campus at all times.