Prof Nurul Alam made interim VC of JU

Professor Md Nurul Alam, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor (VC) on an interim basis for the administrative needs of the University, in addition to his responsibilities.

In this regard, a notification from the Education Ministry signed by Deputy Secretary Md Mahmudul Alam was issued on Tuesday.

Md Nurul Alam is also a professor of the university's physics department.

The tenure of Professor Dr Farzana Islam, the current VC, came to an end this year.