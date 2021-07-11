Prof Mohiuddin appointed as Southern University Pro VC

Professor Mohiuddin Chowdhury was recently appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Southern University Bangladesh in Chattogram.

He was appointed on 28 June by the board of trustees of the university, read a press release.

Professor Chowdhury was the head of the Department of Pharmacy at the same university.

He has around 27 years of teaching experience.

Before joining Southern University in 2008, he was in the Pharmacy department of Chattogram's University of Science and Technology.

Professor Chowdhury completed his undergraduate and post-graduate studies in Pharmacy from the University of Dhaka.

Alongside teaching, he is actively engaged with several social service organizations and has established a girls' high school in Shikalbaha Union of Karnaphuli Upazila in Chattogram.