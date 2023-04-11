Prof Hafizur Rahman made director of DU Centre for Genocide Studies

Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman (Karzon) has been appointed as the new director of the Centre for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka.

He replaced Professor Imtiaz Ahmed.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman made the appointment on Tuesday (11 April), reads a press release.

Hafizur Rahman is a professor of Law at the University of Dhaka. He has also worked as an independent consultant. He completed a Masters in International Law and Economics from the World Trade Institution in Switzerland.

The Centre for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka was established in 2014 to promote research and awareness on genocide and mass violence. It aims to provide a platform for academics, researchers, and practitioners to share their knowledge and experiences on the subject.