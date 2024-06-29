Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah appointed as new director of IBA

Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah has been appointed as the new director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka, effective from 30 June, reads a press release.

Prof Abdullah is a visionary academic turned entrepreneur, known as a role model for his significant contributions to the country's business and education sectors.

Since 1966, IBA has played a significant role in Bangladesh's economy, influencing sectors such as banking, multinational corporations, and local businesses. The institute is internationally acclaimed for its commitment to excellence and leadership development.

Professor Abdullah was a student of IBA, and has been serving as a faculty member for 31 years. Apart from his academic career, he is a renowned writer and entrepreneur. He is the partner and global advisor of Philip Kotler and his team.

Professor Abdullah is renowned for his contributions to marketing education in Bangladesh and co-authored "Essentials of Modern Marketing" with Philip Kotler. He was awarded the Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing title by Philip Kotler himself. In 2023, Techno India University West Bengal conferred an honorary doctorate upon Professor AYM Abdullah for his exceptional contributions to education and business.

The IBA community, including its alumni, faculty, officials and students, holds high expectations for Professor Abdullah's leadership, anticipating continued growth and development in Bangladesh's economic and educational sectors.