Prof Dr Abdur Rab Miah reappointed as IUBAT Vice-Chancellor

Prof Dr Abdur Rab Miah has been reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) for four years effective from 1 February 2022.

President Abdul Hamid, the Chancellor of private universities in Bangladesh, has approved the appointment, said a press release today.

According to the media release, Dr Abdur Rab was a professor and director of IBA, Dhaka University. He earned his doctorate from the University of Belgrade, MBA from Indiana University, USA, completed his M Com from Dhaka University and Certified Management Consultant (CMC) from Australia.

He is a former president of the Association of Management Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA). He is now a member of the Executive Board of AMDISA and a member of the Accreditation Awarding Committee of the SAQS. He is a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultant of Bangladesh (IMCB) and the institute's former chairperson.

The VC was a visiting professor in the Department of Economics and Business of Yunan Normal University, China. He is also a life member of Uttara Senior Citizens Society and Executive Board Member of Palli Progoti Shohayak Samity of greater Faridpur.

To his credit, he has a number of research publications, books as well as conference papers.