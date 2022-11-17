Probe body submits report on controversial HSC question

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The probe committee formed over a controversial question in Bangla first paper of HSC examination, which drew wide criticism for implying communalism, has submitted its report today.

Jashore Education Board Chairman Prof Ahsan Habib said the report has been submitted to the education ministry on Thursday (17 November).

A copy of the report was forwarded to the Dhaka Education Board chairman, director general and secretary. 

Prof Ahsan Habib, however, declined to make any further comment on the report. 

Earlier, the Jashore board authorities formed a three-member committee headed by College Inspector KM Golam Rabbani to look into the matter. Two other members of the committee are school inspector Sirajul Islam and Deputy College Inspector Modon Mohon Das.

"We submitted the investigation report after hearing the statements of the accused teachers," committee head KM Golam Rabbani said.
 
When asked what punishment could be given to those found guilty in this incident, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Nehal Ahmed said, "MPO of teachers of private educational institutions can be canceled and the teachers of government institutions can be punished.
 
The ministry will take necessary action in this regard."

A question in this year's HSC examinations of the Dhaka Education Board's tests narrates a story of two Hindu brothers involved in a land dispute:

"Two siblings, Nepal and Gopal, have been in a clash over their lands for a long time. Nepal sells his portion of land to Abdul, who is a Muslim, with a view to punishing his brother. Abdul builds a house there and starts to live permanently. Abdul sacrifices a cow in front of Nepal's home during Eid-ul-Azha. Heart-broken, Nepal moves to India along with his family members."

The Dhaka Education Board identified five teachers of Jashore board who were involved in making the questions.

The five teachers are Prashanta Kumar Paul, assistant professor of Dr Saiful Islam Degree College in Jhenaidah, Syed Tajuddin Shawon, associate professor of Government Victoria College in Narail, Md Shafiqur Rahman, associate professor of Satkhira Government Women College, Shyamol Kumar Ghosh, assistant professor of Mirzapur United College in Narail, and Md Rezaul Karim, assistant professor of Bheramara Ideal College in Kushtia.

Of them, Professor Prashanat Kumar prepared the question and the others were involved in scrutinising it.

Comments

