Private universities must face punishment for violating rules: UGC

Chairman of University Grants Commission Dr Kazi Shahidullah said Private Universities will be brought under punishment if they violate the Private University Act, 2010 and related laws and regulations.

"Many private universities are not following the existing rules and regulations. They act as though they aren't aware of the UGC's directives. The Commission will take legal action if needed to put existing laws and regulations into effect," said Shahidullah.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a day-long workshop, organised by UGC's private university department on Private University Act, 2010, Society's Registration Act, 1860 and Trust Act 1882.

UGC Chairman urged private universities in the country to abide by the Private University Act of 2010 and its relevant rules and regulations.

UGC member also Secretary (Additional Charge) Dr Md Ferdous Zaman addressed the workshop as special guest, with UGC member Dr Biswajit Chanda in the chair.