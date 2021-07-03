Private universities demand removing 15% income tax

Education

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:22 pm

Related News

Private universities demand removing 15% income tax

According to the statement, imposing tax on private universities while they have repeatedly been appealing for long-term loan assistance in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic is in conflict with the government's policy of expanding higher education

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:22 pm
Representational image: Photo: Collected
Representational image: Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Private University Association today urged the government to withdraw 15% income tax imposed on private universities in the National Budger for 2021-22 financial year.

The organisation made this demand to the Prime Minister in a statement signed by its chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain.

According to the statement, imposing tax on private universities while they have repeatedly been appealing for long-term loan assistance in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic is in conflict with the government's policy of expanding higher education.

Due to not receiving fees from the students regularly, the private universities are now forced to conduct educational activities with discounts on scholarships and tuition fees, the statement reads. 

The organisation also claimed that imposing income tax equally on non-profit private universities under the Trust Act 1882  and on medical colleges and engineering colleges under the Companies Act 1994 is in conflict with the prevailing law.

The private universities have to build their own permanent campuses, develop labs and libraries, recruit teachers, conduct research activities etc at their own expense. 

 According to the law regarding private universities, the founders of the university cannot accept any kind of money from the internal income, the organisational head noted in the statement.

"If 15% income tax is imposed, the development of these institutions will be hampered and the education expenses of the students will also increase under the pressure of the tax," their statement read.

Bangladesh / Top News / NBR

Private universities / Income Tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

3h | Videos
SEO Specialist: Learn from Md Faruk Khan why it is a red-hot career

SEO Specialist: Learn from Md Faruk Khan why it is a red-hot career

3h | Videos
TBS Money: Grameenphone wants to provide the best service through its 4G towers

TBS Money: Grameenphone wants to provide the best service through its 4G towers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured