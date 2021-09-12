Principal of Azimpur Girls School suspended over untidy classroom

Education

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Education has suspended the principal of Azimpur Government Girls School and College after the classroom was found dirty on the first day of school reopening today.

Education Minister Dipu Moni directed the dismissal of Principal Hasibur Rahman after she went to inspect the overall readiness of the institution this morning before resuming educational activities after 542 days.

Meanwhile, an official of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education has been temporarily suspended who was in charge of school cleanliness and hygiene supervision, Education Ministry Public Relation Officer Mohammad Abul Khair confirmed.

