Prime Asia University to offer free education for transgender

For the first time in the country, Prime Asia University, a private university, has decided to provide education for free to the families of freedom fighters, transgender and marginalized people.

The university has decided to give 80 to 100 per cent discount on tuition fees to transgender, ethnic minorities, Dalits, Harijans, Vedic communities and marginalized tea workers.

The decision was taken and included in its new waiver policy soon after Dr Mesbah Kamal, Professor of Dhaka University history department joined the university as Vice Chancellor, said a release.

By providing additional benefits to the marginalized people, Prime Asia University is determined to be a part of overall development of the country, claimed the release.

University authorities have brought out a number of changes to the new waiver policy aiming to prevent students from dropping out because of Covid-19 pandemic and to encourage them to come out with a better result.