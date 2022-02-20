Primary schools to resume in-person classes from 2 March

The government has directed to open all primary schools in the country and resume in-person classes there from 2 March instead of 1 March for Shab-e-Meraj.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday ( 20 February) through a notice.

"All the primary schools in the country have been requested to take necessary steps for opening and launching classroom teaching activities from 2 March," it read.

The government had announced closure of all types of educational institutions on 21 January for the rising cases of Omicron variant.

Classroom teaching in secondary, higher secondary and universities is scheduled to start from 22 February due to the reduction in infection.