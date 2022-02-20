Primary schools to resume in-person classes from 2 March

Education

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Primary schools to resume in-person classes from 2 March

The resumption of in-person classes has been deferred to 2 March instead of 1 March for Shab-e-Meraj

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:43 pm
Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera
Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera

The government has directed to open all primary schools in the country and resume in-person classes there from 2 March instead of 1 March for Shab-e-Meraj. 

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday ( 20 February) through a notice.

"All the primary schools in the country have been requested to take necessary steps for opening and launching classroom teaching activities from 2 March," it read. 

The government had announced closure of all types of educational institutions on 21 January for the rising cases of Omicron variant.

Classroom teaching in secondary, higher secondary and universities is scheduled to start from 22 February due to the reduction in infection.

Bangladesh / Top News

primary schools / in-person classes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

7m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

7m | Videos
Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

5h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again