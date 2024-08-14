Primary schools reopen

Education

14 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 12:43 pm

Primary schools reopen

14 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 12:43 pm
Representational image. File photo: Collected
Representational image. File photo: Collected

Primary schools across the country have reopened after around one month of closure.

Students were seen going to schools in the capital in the morning.

All government primary schools under eight city corporation areas of the country were declared closed for an indefinite period on 17 July amid tension over students' demonstrations for quota reform.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued order to resume academic activities at primary schools on Tuesday.

All government primary schools under the ministry, primary schools operated by the Children's Welfare Trust, and learning centers run by the Bureau of Non-Formal Education were instructed to take necessary measures to fully resume classroom activities.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release announced the opening of all educational institutions from 6 August, but students' attendance was very poor due to safety concern.          

